Tottenham are close to signing South Korean star this summer

Tottenham are in talks with winger Yang Min-hyuk from Gangwon FC who is just 18 years old.

The teenager is expected to complete the move to Spurs by the time the club face a K League XI at on 31 July in what is a quick deal for both clubs.

Min-hyuk became the youngest K League scorer since 2013 when he bagged his first goal for the club in March.

He has also scored seven goals in his 24 senior matches for Gangwon FC in what has been an impressive year for the youngster.

The winger joins Son Heung-min and Lee Young-pyo as the third South Korean to play for the North London club in what will be a proud moment for him and his nation.