DONE DEAL: Tottenham confirm signing Man City keeper Doran

Tottenham have completed the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Farren Doran.

Doran has left City for Spurs this month, with the Londoners announcing yesterday that he is part of their U18 intake for the new season.

Doran spent several years inside City's academy, but it's said he sees a better pathway to the first team at Spurs.

Spurs academy coaching chief Joe Staunton said: “I’d like to formally take this opportunity to congratulate all of our new first-years on their scholarships.

"We thank them and their families for their dedication and as a team of staff, we’re excited to work with the players both individually and collectively to aid their development over the next two years.”