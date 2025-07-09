Every Premier League signing so far including Wirtz, Reijnders, Pedro and Cunha
With the window now open until September after an early transfer window for the Club World Cup, clubs are busy bringing in new faces to their squads ahead of the new campaign. Notable additions have been Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen who is Liverpool's most expensive signing to date, and could potentially be the most expensive British transfer ever.
Joao Pedro signed for Chelsea from Brighton whilst Matheus Cunha put pen to paper for Manchester United from Wolves as the two sides redesign their inconsistent attack. Newly promoted sides such as Sunderland have signed Enzo le Fee from Roma and Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a bid to build a team that can stay up and Arsenal signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea despite fans crying out for a striker this summer.
With so many deals to cover, here is a comprehensive list of every incoming deal that has happened so far:
Arsenal
Kepa Arrizabalaga - from Chelsea - £5m
Martin Zubimendi - from Real Sociedad - £60m
Aston Villa
Yasin Ozcan - from Kasimpasa - £5.9m (£6.7m)
Zepiqueno Redmond - from Feyenoord - Free
Bournemouth
Adrien Truffert - from Rennes - £11.4m (£14.4m)
Brentford
Michael Kayode - from Fiorentina - £14.8m
Caoimhin Kelleher - from Liverpool - £12.5m (£18m)
Romelle Donovan - from Birmingham City - £3m
Antoni Milambo - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed
Brighton
Charalampos Kostoulas - from Olympiakos - £29.8m (£31.5m)
Diego Coppola - from Hellas Verona - £8.5m
Olivier Boscagli - from PSV Eindhoven - Free
Maxim de Cuyper - from Club Brugge - Undisclosed
Burnley
Bashir Humphreys - from Chelsea - £12m (£14.7m)
Marcus Edwards - from Sporting - £8.5m
Jaidon Anthony - from Bournemouth - £7.5m
Zian Flemming - from Millwall - £7m
Max Weiss - from Karlsruher - £4.3m
Quilindschy Hartman - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed
Axel Tuanzebe - from Ipswich - Free
Loum Tchaouna - from Lazio - Undisclosed
Kyle Walker - Manchester City - £5m
Chelsea
Liam Delap - from Ipswich - £30m
Estevao Willian - from Palmeiras - £29m (£48.5m)
Dario Essugo - from Sporting - £18.5
Mamadou Sarr - from Strasbourg - £12m
Kendry Paez - from Independiente del Valle - £8.3m (£16.6m)
Joao Pedro - from Brighton - £60m
Jamie Gittens - from Borussia Dortmund - £48.5m
Crystal Palace
Walter Benitez - from PSV Eindhoven - Free
Everton
Charly Alcaraz - from Flamengo - £12.6m (£15.2m)
Leeds
Jaka Bijol - from Udinese - £15m
Lukas Nmecha - from Wolfsburg - Free
Sebastiaan Bornauw - from Wolfsburg - £5.1m
Gabriel Gudmundsson - from Lille - £10m
Liverpool
Florian Wirtz - from Bayer Leverkusen - £100m (£116m)
Jeremie Frimpong - from Bayer Leverkusen - £29.5m
Armin Pecsi - from Puskas Akademia - £1.5m
Milos Kerkez - from Bournemouth - £40m
Manchester City
Tijjani Reijnders - from AC Milan - £46.3m (£60m)
Rayan Ait-Nouri - from Wolves - £31m (£36.3m)
Rayan Cherki - from Lyon - £30.5m (£35.6m)
Marcus Bettinelli - from Chelsea - Nominal
Manchester United
Matheus Cunha - from Wolves - £62.5m
Diego Leon - from Cerro Porteno - Undisclosed
Newcastle
Antonio Cordero - from Malaga - Free
Nottingham Forest
Igor Jesus - from Botafogo - £10m
Sunderland
Enzo le Fee - from Roma - £19.3m
Habib Diarra - from Strasbourg - £30m
Noah Sadiki - from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - Reported £15m
Reinildo Mandava - from Atletico Madrid - Free
Tottenham
Kevin Danso - Lens - £20.9m
Mathys Tel - from Bayern Munich - £29.8m (£34.1m)
Kota Takai - from Kawasaki Frontale - £5m
West Ham
Jean-Clair Todibo - from Nice - £36.3m
Wolves
Fer Lopez - from Celta Vigo - £19.6m (£21.3m)
Jorgen Strand Larsen - from Celta Vigo - £23m