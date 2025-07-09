Every Premier League signing so far including Wirtz, Reijnders, Pedro and Cunha

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
The Premier League has been very active since the summer transfer window opened, here is every incoming signing so far.

With the window now open until September after an early transfer window for the Club World Cup, clubs are busy bringing in new faces to their squads ahead of the new campaign. Notable additions have been Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen who is Liverpool's most expensive signing to date, and could potentially be the most expensive British transfer ever. 

Joao Pedro signed for Chelsea from Brighton whilst Matheus Cunha put pen to paper for Manchester United from Wolves as the two sides redesign their inconsistent attack. Newly promoted sides such as Sunderland have signed Enzo le Fee from Roma and Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a bid to build a team that can stay up and Arsenal signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea despite fans crying out for a striker this summer. 

With so many deals to cover, here is a comprehensive list of every incoming deal that has happened so far: 

Arsenal 

Kepa Arrizabalaga - from Chelsea - £5m 

Martin Zubimendi - from Real Sociedad - £60m 

Aston Villa 

Yasin Ozcan - from Kasimpasa - £5.9m (£6.7m) 

Zepiqueno Redmond - from Feyenoord - Free 

Bournemouth 

Adrien Truffert - from Rennes - £11.4m (£14.4m) 

Brentford 

Michael Kayode - from Fiorentina - £14.8m 

Caoimhin Kelleher - from Liverpool - £12.5m (£18m) 

Romelle Donovan - from Birmingham City - £3m 

Antoni Milambo - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed 

Brighton 

Charalampos Kostoulas - from Olympiakos - £29.8m (£31.5m) 

Diego Coppola - from Hellas Verona - £8.5m 

Olivier Boscagli - from PSV Eindhoven - Free 

Maxim de Cuyper - from Club Brugge - Undisclosed 

Burnley

Bashir Humphreys - from Chelsea - £12m (£14.7m) 

Marcus Edwards - from Sporting - £8.5m 

Jaidon Anthony - from Bournemouth - £7.5m 

Zian Flemming - from Millwall - £7m 

Max Weiss - from Karlsruher - £4.3m 

Quilindschy Hartman - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed 

Axel Tuanzebe - from Ipswich - Free 

Loum Tchaouna - from Lazio - Undisclosed 

Kyle Walker - Manchester City - £5m 

Chelsea 

Liam Delap - from Ipswich - £30m 

Estevao Willian - from Palmeiras - £29m (£48.5m) 

Dario Essugo - from Sporting - £18.5 

Mamadou Sarr - from Strasbourg - £12m 

Kendry Paez - from Independiente del Valle - £8.3m (£16.6m) 

Joao Pedro - from Brighton - £60m 

Jamie Gittens - from Borussia Dortmund - £48.5m 

Crystal Palace 

Walter Benitez - from PSV Eindhoven - Free 

Everton 

Charly Alcaraz - from Flamengo - £12.6m (£15.2m) 

Leeds 

Jaka Bijol - from Udinese - £15m 

Lukas Nmecha - from Wolfsburg - Free 

Sebastiaan Bornauw - from Wolfsburg - £5.1m 

Gabriel Gudmundsson - from Lille - £10m 

Liverpool 

Florian Wirtz - from Bayer Leverkusen - £100m (£116m) 

Jeremie Frimpong - from Bayer Leverkusen - £29.5m 

Armin Pecsi - from Puskas Akademia - £1.5m 

Milos Kerkez - from Bournemouth - £40m 

Manchester City 

Tijjani Reijnders - from AC Milan - £46.3m (£60m) 

Rayan Ait-Nouri - from Wolves - £31m (£36.3m) 

Rayan Cherki - from Lyon - £30.5m (£35.6m) 

Marcus Bettinelli - from Chelsea - Nominal 

Manchester United 

Matheus Cunha - from Wolves - £62.5m 

Diego Leon - from Cerro Porteno - Undisclosed 

Newcastle 

Antonio Cordero - from Malaga - Free 

Nottingham Forest 

Igor Jesus - from Botafogo - £10m 

Sunderland 

Enzo le Fee - from Roma - £19.3m 

Habib Diarra - from Strasbourg - £30m 

Noah Sadiki - from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - Reported £15m 

Reinildo Mandava - from Atletico Madrid - Free 

Tottenham 

Kevin Danso - Lens - £20.9m 

Mathys Tel - from Bayern Munich - £29.8m (£34.1m) 

Kota Takai - from Kawasaki Frontale - £5m 

West Ham 

Jean-Clair Todibo - from Nice - £36.3m 

Wolves 

Fer Lopez - from Celta Vigo - £19.6m (£21.3m) 

Jorgen Strand Larsen - from Celta Vigo - £23m 

