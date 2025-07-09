Every Premier League signing so far including Wirtz, Reijnders, Pedro and Cunha

The Premier League has been very active since the summer transfer window opened, here is every incoming signing so far.

With the window now open until September after an early transfer window for the Club World Cup, clubs are busy bringing in new faces to their squads ahead of the new campaign. Notable additions have been Florian Wirtz from Bayern Leverkusen who is Liverpool's most expensive signing to date, and could potentially be the most expensive British transfer ever.

Advertisement Advertisement

Joao Pedro signed for Chelsea from Brighton whilst Matheus Cunha put pen to paper for Manchester United from Wolves as the two sides redesign their inconsistent attack. Newly promoted sides such as Sunderland have signed Enzo le Fee from Roma and Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a bid to build a team that can stay up and Arsenal signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea despite fans crying out for a striker this summer.

With so many deals to cover, here is a comprehensive list of every incoming deal that has happened so far:

Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga - from Chelsea - £5m

Martin Zubimendi - from Real Sociedad - £60m

Aston Villa

Yasin Ozcan - from Kasimpasa - £5.9m (£6.7m)

Zepiqueno Redmond - from Feyenoord - Free

Bournemouth

Adrien Truffert - from Rennes - £11.4m (£14.4m)

Brentford

Michael Kayode - from Fiorentina - £14.8m

Caoimhin Kelleher - from Liverpool - £12.5m (£18m)

Romelle Donovan - from Birmingham City - £3m

Antoni Milambo - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed

Brighton

Charalampos Kostoulas - from Olympiakos - £29.8m (£31.5m)

Diego Coppola - from Hellas Verona - £8.5m

Olivier Boscagli - from PSV Eindhoven - Free

Maxim de Cuyper - from Club Brugge - Undisclosed

Burnley

Bashir Humphreys - from Chelsea - £12m (£14.7m)

Marcus Edwards - from Sporting - £8.5m

Jaidon Anthony - from Bournemouth - £7.5m

Zian Flemming - from Millwall - £7m

Max Weiss - from Karlsruher - £4.3m

Quilindschy Hartman - from Feyenoord - Undisclosed

Axel Tuanzebe - from Ipswich - Free

Loum Tchaouna - from Lazio - Undisclosed

Kyle Walker - Manchester City - £5m

Chelsea

Liam Delap - from Ipswich - £30m

Estevao Willian - from Palmeiras - £29m (£48.5m)

Dario Essugo - from Sporting - £18.5

Mamadou Sarr - from Strasbourg - £12m

Kendry Paez - from Independiente del Valle - £8.3m (£16.6m)

Joao Pedro - from Brighton - £60m

Jamie Gittens - from Borussia Dortmund - £48.5m

Crystal Palace

Walter Benitez - from PSV Eindhoven - Free

Everton

Charly Alcaraz - from Flamengo - £12.6m (£15.2m)

Leeds

Jaka Bijol - from Udinese - £15m

Lukas Nmecha - from Wolfsburg - Free

Sebastiaan Bornauw - from Wolfsburg - £5.1m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - from Lille - £10m

Liverpool

Florian Wirtz - from Bayer Leverkusen - £100m (£116m)

Jeremie Frimpong - from Bayer Leverkusen - £29.5m

Armin Pecsi - from Puskas Akademia - £1.5m

Milos Kerkez - from Bournemouth - £40m

Manchester City

Tijjani Reijnders - from AC Milan - £46.3m (£60m)

Rayan Ait-Nouri - from Wolves - £31m (£36.3m)

Rayan Cherki - from Lyon - £30.5m (£35.6m)

Marcus Bettinelli - from Chelsea - Nominal

Manchester United

Matheus Cunha - from Wolves - £62.5m

Diego Leon - from Cerro Porteno - Undisclosed

Newcastle

Antonio Cordero - from Malaga - Free

Nottingham Forest

Igor Jesus - from Botafogo - £10m

Sunderland

Enzo le Fee - from Roma - £19.3m

Habib Diarra - from Strasbourg - £30m

Noah Sadiki - from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - Reported £15m

Reinildo Mandava - from Atletico Madrid - Free

Tottenham

Kevin Danso - Lens - £20.9m

Mathys Tel - from Bayern Munich - £29.8m (£34.1m)

Kota Takai - from Kawasaki Frontale - £5m

West Ham

Jean-Clair Todibo - from Nice - £36.3m

Wolves

Fer Lopez - from Celta Vigo - £19.6m (£21.3m)

Jorgen Strand Larsen - from Celta Vigo - £23m