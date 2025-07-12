Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Leandro Trossard agrees shock Arsenal exit
Man United have bid for key Real Madrid star rejected

Spurs still keen as Forest table new Wissa offer

Paul Vegas
Spurs still keen as Forest table new Wissa offer
Spurs still keen as Forest table new Wissa offerAnna Gowthorpe / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Nottingham Forest have revived their plans for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

After failing with an offer in January for Wissa, Forest are reviving plans this week for the striker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London Evening Standard says Forest have had another bid of £20m for Wissa rejected by the Bees.

Tottenham, where former Bees manager Thomas Frank is now in charge, have also sounded out Brentford about Wissa's price.

Spurs were informed Wissa won't leave for £50m - however, they remain interested.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWissa YoaneNottinghamTottenhamBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest to take legal action against Tottenham over illegal approach for Gibbs-White
Tottenham medical today for Forest midfielder Gibbs-White
Tottenham boss Frank going back to Brentford for Wissa