Spurs still keen as Forest table new Wissa offer

Nottingham Forest have revived their plans for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

After failing with an offer in January for Wissa, Forest are reviving plans this week for the striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

The London Evening Standard says Forest have had another bid of £20m for Wissa rejected by the Bees.

Tottenham, where former Bees manager Thomas Frank is now in charge, have also sounded out Brentford about Wissa's price.

Spurs were informed Wissa won't leave for £50m - however, they remain interested.