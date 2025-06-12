Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Wolves defender Mabete

DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Wolves defender MabeteSwindon/X.com
Swindon Town have signed Wolves defender Filozofe Mabete.

Mabete is moving to Swindon as his contract at Molineux expires this month.

The 20-year-old made 15 appearances for Wolves U21s last season and joins Swindon on a two-year deal.

Mabete told Swindon's club website, "Literally, I am so happy to be here, from the first phone call I had with the club and the opportunity to join a club like Swindon, I was just so excited.

"This is a new chapter for me and my family, every single member of my family joined me in this process today in signing for Swindon, they are all so happy for me. When I spoke to Ian Holloway, he made my decision so easy, I knew from that first conversation, Swindon was my next home."

