DONE DEAL: Sunderland spend record fee to land Strasbourg midfielder Diarra

Sunderland have splashed out a massive fee to land Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Diarra is joining Sunderland for a club record £30m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Senegal international Diarra has penned a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

"I'm happy and excited to become a Black Cat and I can't wait to discover the Stadium of Light and its fans," he said.

"Everyone saw last season's success and I guarantee that I'll give everything for this team and fight for these colours in the Premier League. I'm ready for this challenge and I can't wait to get started."

Diarra is viewed inside Sunderland as a direct replacement for Jobe Bellingham after his sale to Borussia Dortmund.