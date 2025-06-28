Tribal Football
Sunderland have Diarra offer accepted by Strasbourg

Sunderland are on the brink of signing Strasbourg attacking midfielder Habib Diarra.

A deal worth around £30m has been struck between the two clubs.

Diarra has been on Sunderland's radar since the start of last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland agree deal to sign Habib Diarra as new midfielder from RC Strasbourg, here we go!

"Understand agreement has been reached tonight between clubs for €35.5m package add-ons included.

"Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked."

