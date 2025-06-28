Sunderland have Diarra offer accepted by Strasbourg
Sunderland are on the brink of signing Strasbourg attacking midfielder Habib Diarra.
A deal worth around £30m has been struck between the two clubs.
Diarra has been on Sunderland's radar since the start of last season.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland agree deal to sign Habib Diarra as new midfielder from RC Strasbourg, here we go!
"Understand agreement has been reached tonight between clubs for €35.5m package add-ons included.
"Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked."