Sunderland have Diarra offer accepted by Strasbourg

Sunderland are on the brink of signing Strasbourg attacking midfielder Habib Diarra.

A deal worth around £30m has been struck between the two clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diarra has been on Sunderland's radar since the start of last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland agree deal to sign Habib Diarra as new midfielder from RC Strasbourg, here we go!

"Understand agreement has been reached tonight between clubs for €35.5m package add-ons included.

"Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked."