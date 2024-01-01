Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Sturm Graz sign Brighton keeper Scherpen

Sturm Graz have signed Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Scherpen will spend the season on-loan in Austria.

He spent last term with Sturm Graz, though a knee curtailed his stay.

Technical director David Weir said, “Kjell had an excellent first half of the season with Sturm Graz, but the injury meant that he didn’t get the most out of the loan.

“Another season in Austria will serve Kjell well. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to progress, as well as get the opportunity to play in the Champions League.”

