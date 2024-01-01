Tribal Football
Svensson on Brighton target Yalcouye: Best young player ever seen in Allsvenskan

Former Sweden international Gustav Svensson isn't surprised by Brighton's move for Malick Yalcouye.

It's emerged IFK Gothenburg have accepted an offer from Brighton for the young midfielder.

Svensson can see IFK teammate Yalcouye proving himself at Premier League level, telling GP: "We knew he would be good when he came here, but that he would be this good... I don't think anyone knew that.

"Regardless of what happens, it's a hell of a journey he's made. He deserves everything. There is no one who works as hard as he does on the field and at the same time is such a humble and wonderful guy. He really deserves everything.

"Very loud. Oh my God. Not only here in IFK Göteborg, but he is at the top of all the talents that have ever been in the Allsvenskan. A fantastic player. He will be able to go as far as he wants as long as his body lasts and as long as he gets to play. Then there are probably no stops to how far he can reach."

