Fisher, Jacobs pen new Brighton deals
Young pair Hugo Fisher and Jacob Vickers have signed new deals with Brighton.

Fisher, 19, and Vickers, 17, are with Brighton's development squad.

Academy manager Ian Buckman said, “I’m delighted to see Hugo sign his first professional contract having been with us from such a young age and progressing into the under-21 group last season.

“Jacob has also impressed in his time with us and we are pleased to see him commit his future here.

“These contracts are a reflection of the efforts that they have put in throughout their time in the academy.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them develop over the coming season.”

