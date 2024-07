Brighton midfielder Gross agrees terms with Borussia Dortmund

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Deutschland says the 33 year-old has agreed to join BVB.

Negotiations are now continuing at club level.

However, the deal should go through soon. The transfer fee is expected to be between €7-10m.

Gross is under contract with Brighton until 2025.