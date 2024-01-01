DONE DEAL: Strakosha leaves Brentford for AEK Athens

Tribal Football
Thomas Strakosha has left Brentford for AEK Athens.

The Albania goalkeeper leaves the Bees in a free transfer.

The 29 year-old joined Brentford from Lazio in 2022 and made six appearances.

Director of football Phil Giles said: "Like any good player, he will have wanted to play a lot more games.

"Being a substitute goalkeeper on a regular basis is arguably one of the toughest roles in football.

"We recognise this and therefore we are happy for Thomas to now leave to get back to starting games every week, which I’m sure he will do with AEK."

