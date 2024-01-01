DONE DEAL: Luton sign Brentford midfielder Baptiste

Luton Town have signed released Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

Baptiste moves to Kenilworth Road as a free agent.

"I feel like Luton is the right place for me," he told the Hatters' website.

"Watching the club play last season, it was clear that something big was happening here and I want to be a part of it.

"There are good players and a good manager here so I'm hopeful that we can do big things together.

"I've had a lot of injuries during my career, but I feel like I've passed that now and hopefully I can just look forward to doing great things in the Luton shirt."