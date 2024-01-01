Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Luton sign Brentford midfielder Baptiste

DONE DEAL: Luton sign Brentford midfielder Baptiste
DONE DEAL: Luton sign Brentford midfielder Baptiste
DONE DEAL: Luton sign Brentford midfielder BaptisteTribalfootball
Luton Town have signed released Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste.

Baptiste moves to Kenilworth Road as a free agent. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I feel like Luton is the right place for me," he told the Hatters' website.

"Watching the club play last season, it was clear that something big was happening here and I want to be a part of it.

"There are good players and a good manager here so I'm hopeful that we can do big things together.

"I've had a lot of injuries during my career, but I feel like I've passed that now and hopefully I can just look forward to doing great things in the Luton shirt."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBaptiste ShandonLutonBrentfordChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Baptiste leaves Brentford for Luton
Luton manager Edwards explains Barkley exit
Brentford chief Giles welcomes new assistant coach Andrews