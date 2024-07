Brentford open talks for RB Salzburg centre-back Pavlovic

Brentford have made a move for RB Salzburg centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a round of talks have taken place between the two clubs to negotiate a potential transfer.

The 1.94m tall Pavlovic has been under contract with Salzburg since 2022.

At that time he moved from AS Monaco to Salzburg for €7m.

His current contract runs until 2027.