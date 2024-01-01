Krauhaus delighted to get started at Brentford

Ben Krauhaus is delighted after his first days with Brentford.

Krauhaus signed for the Bees in January before being loaned back to Bromley.

The midfielder helped the Londoners win promotion from the National League to League Two.

He told the club's website: “I’ve really enjoyed my first few days at the club, I had to come in a little earlier than everyone else because of my injury, so it was nice to get used to my surroundings before all the boys came in.

“The staff, and players when they arrived, made me feel so welcome so I can’t thank everyone enough and I’m just buzzing to be here.”

On helping Bromley's promotion, Krauhaus said: “Everyone was buzzing for me and were happy to have me back for the last part of the season. To go back on loan and help them reach the play-offs was a really proud moment for me, after what was a great season.

“The National League is tough - I think people overlook just how difficult it is - it’s a professional league now so there are a lot of good players. It was great for me to experience that level of competition.

“Playing against physically strong men week in and week out was massively important for my development.”