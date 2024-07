DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace fullback Imray joins Bromley

Free-scoring Crystal Palace fullback Danny Imray has joined Bromley FC.

Imray moves to the League Two new-boys on a season-long loan.

The fullback boasted nine goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances for Palace’s Under-21s last season.

Imray joined Palace in 2021 from Chelmsford Town.

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Eagles.