DONE DEAL: Southend snap up Arsenal keeper Hillson

Released Arsenal goalkeeper James Hillson has joined Southend United.

The young shot-stopper has moved to the National League club on non-contract terms.

Hillson joins Southend as their prime second-choice keeper behind Collin Andeng Ndi.

The 23 year-old trained regularly with Arsenal's first team last season.

He was named on the bench in several European fixtures, most recently a Europa League tie against Sporting CP.