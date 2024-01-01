Arsenal agree sale of England Under-21 international to Genoa

Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy is joining Genoa as part of a deal worth around £3.5million as the youngster looks for more game time.

The 20-year-old progressed through the academy but as struggled to earn game time under manager Mikel Arteta and has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Coventry City and Millwall.

The right-back is now set to leave the Gunners permanently and is due to undergo a medical before joining Genoa to test his fitness.

Norton-Cuffy was represented England at a youth level for a number of years and was a part of the England Under-19 side who won the European Championship back in 2022.

Arsenal have recruited the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jurrien Timber in his position over the last few seasons which shows a lack of faith in the youngster and explains this move.

Now he signs for a Serie A side who could help revive his career and steer him away from endless loans, Genoa could be the move to boost him to the player many pundits thought he would be.