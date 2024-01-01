Tribal Football
Nketiah's move to Marseille falls through after Arsenal set impossible price
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah will not be moving to Marseille this summer transfer window.

The Gunners had been hoping to sell the homegrown star to make room in the squad for a high profile striker signing.

However, Fabrice Hawkins of French outlet RMC Sport states that L’OM are not impressed with Arsenal’s demands.

The Gunners wanted a fee that was beyond the French giants’ capability for Nketiah.

Instead, they are set to sign Elye Wahi from Ligue 1 rivals Lens for a fee of €25M

Arsenal had wanted a minimum of €30 million for Nketiah, excluding additional bonuses.

