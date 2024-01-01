DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up ex-Arsenal midfielder Nwakali

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left Chaves in Portugal’s second tier for Barnsley.

The English lower league side have secured his signature for what is an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored a goal and had four assists from a deeper midfield position last term.

"I knew this was an exciting opportunity for me, I know I can bring a lot to the team," Nwakali told the club's official website, external.

"I am looking forward to being back in England and making Oakwell my home for the next three years."

"There is no doubt Kelechi is a really talented player who can offer (boss) Darrell (Clarke) something different," said Barnsley's sporting director Mladen Sormaz.