Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up ex-Arsenal midfielder Nwakali

DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up ex-Arsenal midfielder Nwakali
DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up ex-Arsenal midfielder Nwakali
DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up ex-Arsenal midfielder NwakaliAction Plus
Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left Chaves in Portugal’s second tier for Barnsley.

The English lower league side have secured his signature for what is an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 26-year-old scored a goal and had four assists from a deeper midfield position last term.

"I knew this was an exciting opportunity for me, I know I can bring a lot to the team," Nwakali told the club's official website, external.

"I am looking forward to being back in England and making Oakwell my home for the next three years."

"There is no doubt Kelechi is a really talented player who can offer (boss) Darrell (Clarke) something different," said Barnsley's sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

Mentions
Nwakali KelechiBarnsleyArsenalChavesLeague OnePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Arsenal youngster explains leaving Qatar for Chesterfield
DONE DEAL: Barnsley snap up Tottenham midfielder Craig
DONE DEAL: Okonkwo delighted signing permanently with Wrexham