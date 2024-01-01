DONE DEAL: Southampton swoop for Japanese superkid Rento Takaoka

Southampton have clinched the signing of Japan youth international forward Rento Takaoka.

Saints have secured the 17 year-old striker to a pre-contract.

He will remain with Nissho Gakuen High School until he turns 18 in March 2025.

A Saints spokesman confirmed: "We look forward to welcoming Rento to the club when he officially joins in March 2025."

Takaoka impressed Saints scouts at the U17 World Cup, where he scored four goals as Japan reached the round of 16 in Indonesia.