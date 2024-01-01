Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Frank delighted Brentford won Meghoma race
Brentford have snapped up Southampton defender Jayden Meghoma.

The 18 year-old fullback has penned a deal with the Bees to 2028.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: "I am very satisfied with this signing.

"Jayden is an England youth international and one of the biggest talents in the left-back position in this country."

Frank says other clubs were fighting for Meghoma's signature.

"Once again we had competition from other clubs, so we are definitely doing something right," he added.

