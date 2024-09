DONE DEAL: Southampton sign France U17 midfielder Traore

Southampton have signed Nice midfielder Daouda Traoré.

Traore joins Saints in a permanent deal and has immediately been loaned out to Valenciennes.

The 18 year-old has penned a "long-term contract" with Saints.

Traore is a France U17 international and two senior appearances with OGCN.

Valenciennes play in France's Championnat National.