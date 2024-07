DONE DEAL: Sligo Rovers sign Arsenal starlet Henry-Francis

Arsenal starlet Jack Henry-Francis has joined Sligo Rovers on loan for the rest of the Irish season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been playing for the Gunners’ Under-21 side over the past year.

Now he will get a chance to show what he can do at senior level for the next few months.

Moving to Sligo Rovers on loan will give Henry-Francis a chance to play against much older opponents.

Sligo are presently in sixth position in the League of Ireland Premier Division.