Arsenal identify three transfer target priorities

Premier League runners up Arsenal are said to have identified three transfer targets this summer.

The Gunners are targeting serious improvements in their squad to win the English league title.

As they aim to end a drought of league trophies that has lasted since 2004, manager Mikel Areta and sporting director Edu are assessing their options.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal want to sell Thomas Partey and sign another midfielder.

Benfica's Joao Neves and Real Sociedad stars Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are the prime options.

None of these players will come cheap, with Merino said to have the lowest asking price.