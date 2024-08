DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Chelsea youngster Castledine

Chelsea attacker Leo Castledine is on his way to Shrewsbury Town.

Castledine is moving to Shrewsbury on a season-long loan.

The player, himself, pushed for the move as he seeks regular first team football this term.

Castledine made his debut for Chelsea last season.

The 19 year-old was originally snapped up by Chelsea from AFC Wimbledon.