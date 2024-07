DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday sign Bournemouth striker Lowe

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe.

The 29-year-old Jamaica international moves to Wednesday as a free agent after coming off contract at the Cherries.

Lowe moved to Dean Court in 2021 from Swansea City.

He has largley spent his time with Bournemouth away on-loan.

At Wednesday, Lowe has signed a deal for an undisclosed length.