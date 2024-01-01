Parker firming as Burnley favourite

Tribal Football
Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is currently the bookies' favorite to take charge at Burnley.

The relegated club are still seeking a new manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

With the likes of Graham Potter and Steve Cooper turning down the job, Burnley may turn to Parker.

Bookies William Hill currently have Parker at 4/7 to take on the job in the coming weeks.

Another candidate for the post is former Everton and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior and current Burnley assistant Craig Bellamy are the other candidates.

