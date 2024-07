Ipswich shopping for new keeper

Ipswich shopping for new keeper

Ipswich Town are in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The Sun says Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is seeking a new keeper signing for their Premier League return.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brighton reserves keeper Carl Rushworth is being discussed at Portman Road.

A move could be made this week.

Also on the radar is Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski, who impressed in the Premier League last term.