DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Arsenal midfielder Lokonga

Sevilla have signed Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Belgian joins Sevilla on a season-long loan with the option to buy next summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lokonga has a deal with the Gunners to 2026.

He spent last season on-loan with relegated Luton Town and impressed in a struggling team.

Lokonga has been with Arsenal since 2021 after signing from Anderlecht for £15m.