Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga agrees Sevilla move
Arsenal midfield outcast Albert Sambi Lokonga has agreed a move to Sevilla this summer.

Lokonga spent last season on loan at Luton Town in the Premier League for regular football.

While he did impress, he is not a player that Arsenal believe can be in their first team in the future.

As a result, he will be moved along and Sevilla are said to have the strongest interest.The Mail states that the two parties are already involved in talks over a transfer fee.

Arsenal are ready to sell Lokonga for a reasonable price to ensure he can further his career away from the club.

