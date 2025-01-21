DONE DEAL: Reis delighted signing with Man City

Manchester City have signed Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.

The 19 year-old joins City for an undisclosed fee, signing a deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reis said: “I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be.

“City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Vitor Reis is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and we’re delighted to been able to bring him here.

“In his short time in senior football in Brazil, he has shown he has the ability to go very far in the game and we know that working with Pep and our coaches will help to get the best out of him.

“He is excellent on the ball and outstanding in the air – he has all the attributes needed to be one of the best.

“Vitor is very young, but his quality is so high that we believe he can help us now and for a long time into the future.”