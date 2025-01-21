Khusanov "really happy" making Man City move

Manchester City new signing Abdulkodir Khusanov has spoken about his ambitions after joining the club.

The Uzbekistan international is going to become the first from his nation to star in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old signed from Lens, penning a four and a half year contract with City.

“I’m really happy to join this team,” said Khusanov to club media.

“I have come here to develop and grow, and to win trophies with City.

“This is one of the major teams in football and the coach is among the best. That’s why I’m here.”

He added: “I started my career journey with a team called ToshKuch. Then I moved to the Bunyodkor Academy.

“From the Bunyodkor Academy I moved to Belarus, where I began my professional football career.

“When I was 18 I moved to France. From France now I find myself here at Manchester City.

“I watch Manchester City games and I used to watch them when I was young too.

“I can definitely say that City play interesting football very well with a unique style.

“I’ve always chosen the best coaches. Now too, I have come here to work with the best one.”