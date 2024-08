DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign Tottenham midfielder Lo Celso

Real Betis have signed Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentina international moves to Betis in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The attacking midfielder scored two goals and provided two assists in 22 Premier League games, including only four starts, last season.

There were a total of ten goals in 108 competitive matches in the Tottenham shirt.

Lo Celso has signed a deal to 2028 with Betis.