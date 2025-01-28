Liverpool's Cannonier undergoes trial at Leeds as his future at the club becomes unclear

Liverpool's Oakley Cannonier is currently on trial with Leeds United, spending the week with the Championship club, per Liverpool Echo.

He played for their under-21 side in a recent 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

The 20-year-old striker has struggled with injuries, limiting him to just four appearances for Liverpool's U21s this season.

Over the past two seasons, he made only 17 outings, despite being a prolific scorer at the U18 level.

Cannonier has also represented Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup, EFL Trophy, and UEFA Youth League.

He gained fame in 2019 as the ball boy who assisted Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.