Former Liverpool winger Ibe signs for seventh-tier Hungerford Town

Ex-Liverpool star Jordan Ibe has signed for seventh-tier side Hungerford Town this week.

The 29-year-old once started for the likes of the Reds, Bournemouth, Derby County, Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers but has since dropped down the football pyramid in recent years.

Ibe played for National League side Ebbsfleet across the 2023/24 season as well as Hayes & Yeading United F.C. where he made 8 appearances. His new club announced the move this week and Ibe spoke on how he wants to rekindle his career.

"It is an honour to Hungerford Town for taking me in and believing in my dream.

"It is time to buckle down and show the ability that I still have. With hard work, it can take you anywhere."

Ibe’s career has been packed full of injuries which often left him without a club in recent years but his new club will look to get him playing again as Manager Danny Robinson explained.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jordon to Bulpit Lane. Jordon comes to us with a massive pedigree and wealth of experience.

"By his own admission, he wants to get back going again and we will be doing everything we can to get him smiling and enjoy his football.

"A serious talent that we are all looking forward to seeing in a Hungerford shirt. Welcome Jordon!"