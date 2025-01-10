Tribal Football
Most Read
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star

Newcastle chief Nickson making personal checks on Burnley keeper Trafford

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle chief Nickson making personal checks on Burnley keeper Trafford
Newcastle chief Nickson making personal checks on Burnley keeper TraffordAction Plus
Newcastle have sent head of recruitment Steve Nickson on a scouting mission lately.

The Magpies are running the rule over Burnley shot stopper James Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Mancehster City youngster had some growing pains at Burnley last term.

However, he has been very impressive in the Championship, and could move in the summer.Per The Mail, Newcastle are going to wait until the end of the season to make a move.

With Martin Dubravaka likely to leave at that time, Trafford could come in to take his place.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueTrafford JamesNewcastle UtdBurnleyManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle prepare offer for Burnley keeper Trafford
Tottenham to bid for Burnley keeper Trafford
Tottenham rival Newcastle for Burnley keeper Trafford