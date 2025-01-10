Newcastle chief Nickson making personal checks on Burnley keeper Trafford

Newcastle have sent head of recruitment Steve Nickson on a scouting mission lately.

The Magpies are running the rule over Burnley shot stopper James Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Mancehster City youngster had some growing pains at Burnley last term.

However, he has been very impressive in the Championship, and could move in the summer.Per The Mail, Newcastle are going to wait until the end of the season to make a move.

With Martin Dubravaka likely to leave at that time, Trafford could come in to take his place.