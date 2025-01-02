Newcastle prepare offer for Burnley keeper Trafford

Newcastle United are once again being linked to Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Magpies are keen on signing a new shot stopper, who could become their no.1 one day.With Martin Dubravka eager to leave, and Nick Pope no longer at the peak of his career, a move for Trafford may be on the cards, per Chronicle Live.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about the goalkeeping reshuffle rumors earlier this term, manager Eddie Howe stated: "I have been aware of the rumours and the talk about that deal, but I don't think it is done.

“Certainly, we would not want to lose a goalkeeper that is playing for us currently.

“That wouldn't make sense. It is not a deal that we would want to sanction."