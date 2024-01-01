DONE DEAL: Portsmouth sign Newcastle veteran Ritchie

Tribal Football
Portsmouth are bringing back one of their former players.

Pompey have re-signed former Bournemouth and Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie.

The 34-year-old left the club back in 2011, having graduated from their academy.

“Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career." said Blues head coach John Mousinho.

“I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved.

“It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done."

