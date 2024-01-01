Newcastle launching bid for Sheffield Utd striker Osula

Tribal Football
Sheffield United’s Danish striker William Osula is set for a Premier League move.

Newcastle United are closing in on his signature as they look to replenish their frontline.

Per Simon Bird, the Magpies are set to make a £10 million bid for the 20-year-old.

Osula, a 6ft 4in targetman, managed 28 games for the Blades last term.

Newcastle want a younger forward with potential as back up to Alexander Isak, as they may sell Callum Wilson.

AC Milan stopper Malick Thiaw could also be heading to the Magpies this summer.

