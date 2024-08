Osula undergoes Newcastle medical

Newcastle United's impending signing William Osula has been undergoing a medical.

The Magpies are pushing to secure the signature of the 21-year-old from Sheffield United.Per The Mirror, Osulahas is doing the final medical tests before he signs on the dotted line.

The deal is said to be worth an initial £15 million and a further £5 million in bonuses.

The young center forward has already agreed personal terms with the St. James’ Park club.