Newcastle ready to welcome Sheffield Utd striker Osula

Newcastle ready to welcome Sheffield Utd striker Osula

Sheffield United striker William Osula is expected to join Newcastle United in the coming days.

Newcastle are offering £10m for the young Dane.

Advertisement Advertisement

And The Sun's Alan Dixon is reporting the Blades are now prepared to sell Osula.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is seeking the cash from Osula's sale to reinvest in his squad this week.

United are in talks with Plymouth Argyle for goalkeeper Michael Cooper.