DONE DEAL: Everton midfielder Onyango joins Stockport

Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan.

Onyango was signed in time to be available to make his County debut in their League One opener at home to Cambridge United on Saturday.

Director of Football, Simon Wilson said: “Tyler brings a good deal of quality, physicality and versatility, which we think will suit our team and the league.

"We expect him to settle in well, he already knows a good few of the squad, and our character references have been very good.

"Our thanks go to Everton for their support of the loan deal and for choosing us as the right Club for Tyler’s development.”