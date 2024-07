DONE DEAL: PAOK announce signing of Man Utd whiz Shoretire; reveal shirt no

PAOK have completed the signing of released Manchester United midfielder Shola Shoretire.

The Geordie joins the Greek club as a free agent after rejecting a new contract extension from United.

Shoretire, 20, has signed a contract with PAOK that runs until the summer of 2028.

With United, Shoretire made five senior appearances.