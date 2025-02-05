DONE DEAL: Palace star Schlupp joins Celtic on loan until the end of the season

Crystal Palace's Jeffery Schlupp has joined Scottish champions Celtic in a transfer deadline day deal on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Ghana international completed a deadline-day deal with the Parkhead club in what has been a very busy transfer window as they chase the title once again.

Advertisement Advertisement

Schlupp had limited chances under Oliver Glasner this season, starting none of his 16 games across all competitions, and failing to provide a goal contribution in his 173 minutes of action.

He spoke to Celtic TV about how excited he is to get started with the club and what an honour it is to pull on the shirt.

“I’m super excited. It’s actually been one of my dreams, as much as many others, to play for such a great club like Celtic.

“So as soon as the opportunity came up, I was really excited about it. Everyone always speaks about the experience of playing at Celtic, the atmosphere, the fans and the stadium as you’re driving up to it. It’s one of those things that everyone always wants to do.

“Anywhere along the left I’ve always found really comfortable. I’ve played many games at left-back and in a front three on the left side and right side. I’m comfortable playing anywhere, so just wherever the manager would like me to play I’ll do that and hopefully I can do a great job for the team.”

Manager Brendan Rodgers also opened up on the deal and how the Eagles star can make a major impact this season.

"I am really pleased that we have been able to bring Jeffrey to the club.

"I know he will love it at Celtic and I am sure our fans will love him and what he can bring to us.

"He is a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility.

"I know that he can be a really important addition to our squad this season."