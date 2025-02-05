Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Liverpool legend Gerrard leads race to become Carlisle manager

Crystal Palace made attempt for Porto defender Djalo

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace made attempt for Porto defender Djalo
Crystal Palace made attempt for Porto defender DjaloAction Plus
Crystal Palace failed with a bid for Porto defender Tiago Djalo in the final days of the winter market.

Djalo is currently on-loan at Porto from Juventus for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

O Jogo says Palace made contact with Juve about taking over the loan of Djalo from Porto.

However, it was the defender who made the final, resisting Palace's approach.

Djalo instead is happy at Porto and was eager to play out the season with the Portuguese giants.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDjalo TiagoFC PortoCrystal PalaceJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe admits he didn't want to lose Juventus signing Kelly
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
DONE DEAL: Juventus sign Newcastle defender Kelly