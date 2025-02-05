Crystal Palace made attempt for Porto defender Djalo

Crystal Palace failed with a bid for Porto defender Tiago Djalo in the final days of the winter market.

Djalo is currently on-loan at Porto from Juventus for the season.

O Jogo says Palace made contact with Juve about taking over the loan of Djalo from Porto.

However, it was the defender who made the final, resisting Palace's approach.

Djalo instead is happy at Porto and was eager to play out the season with the Portuguese giants.