DONE DEAL: Palace playmaker Wells-Morrison joins Solihull Moors on loan

Jack Wells-Morrisonon has joined Solihull Moors on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Wells-Morrison has been at the club since the age of 6 and has represented England at youth level, receiving his first call-up in September 2021. The South Londoner spent the first half of the season on loan at Wealdstone, making 17 appearances in the National League but now switches to Solihull who are in the same division.

Wells-Morrison will once again link-up with manager Matt Taylor, who coached him at Wealdstone before joining the Moors last month. The two clearly have a strong relationship as the young star was first on Taylor’s list to bring in.

The 20-year-old is a versatile player who can sit deep or lead the attack which could prove to be pivotal for Solihull’s season as they chase a play-off spot this season with just 19 points separating them and league leaders Barnet.