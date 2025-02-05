Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Liverpool legend Gerrard leads race to become Carlisle manager

DONE DEAL: Palace playmaker Wells-Morrison joins Solihull Moors on loan

Zack Oaten
DONE DEAL: Palace playmaker Wells-Morrison joins Solihull Moors on loan
DONE DEAL: Palace playmaker Wells-Morrison joins Solihull Moors on loanTribal Football
Jack Wells-Morrisonon has joined Solihull Moors on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Wells-Morrison has been at the club since the age of 6 and has represented England at youth level, receiving his first call-up in September 2021.  The South Londoner spent the first half of the season on loan at Wealdstone, making 17 appearances in the National League but now switches to Solihull who are in the same division. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wells-Morrison will once again link-up with manager Matt Taylor, who coached him at Wealdstone before joining the Moors last month. The two clearly have a strong relationship as the young star was first on Taylor’s list to bring in. 

The 20-year-old is a versatile player who can sit deep or lead the attack which could prove to be pivotal for Solihull’s season as they chase a play-off spot this season with just 19 points separating them and league leaders Barnet.

Mentions
National LeagueWells-Morrison JackSolihull MoorsCrystal PalaceWealdstonePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Fulham defender McAvoy joins Wealdstone FC on loan until the end of the season
Crystal Palace made attempt for Porto defender Djalo
DONE DEAL: Liverpool goalkeeper Mrozek joins Forest Green Rovers