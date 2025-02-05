DONE DEAL: Ipswich forward Nwabueze joins Bath

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich Town U21s forward Jesse Nwabueze has joined Bath City after leaving the club.

The 21-year-old joined Ipswich’s academy in 2020 after departing Crystal Palace’s youth setup.

He became a regular for the U18s and U21s while also gaining experience on loan at Bury Town and Stowmarket.

Nwabueze featured for Ipswich’s first team in a pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria.

Now, he moves to Bath City to continue his development in the National League South.

