Palace Academy complete the signing of Musanhi

DONE DEAL: Palace snap up young prospect Musanhi

The Crystal Palace Academy have completed the signing of Kurai Musanhi on a free transfer as they prepare for the new Premier League 2 campaign.

The 18-year-old full-back recently featured for the first-team of Southern League Division One Central side Hertford Town.

Musanhi featured on a trial for the Under-18s last season and will now slot into Darren Powell’s Under-21s side this season, as they prepare for the new Premier League 2 campaign.

The youngster is over the moon with the deal and cannot wait to get going with the Eagles.

“I’m really excited, I feel like it’s a big opportunity for me to really show what I can do… I feel like everything I need is here and with the right amount of work I can go far.”

Academy Director Gary Issott spoke on how the club tracked the talent.

“Kurai is a left-back that was here with us on trial last season and did really well at Under-18s level.

“We tracked his progress through to the end of the season and then made the decision to bring him to the club this summer.”

Director of Academy Recruitment Wesley Awad also spoke on the defender and how hard he has worked for the opportunity.

“Ben Herd, current manager and director of Hertford Town, made it really really easy for Kurai to come and complete an eight-week trial with us.

“He was excellent throughout the whole process and made it easy for us to get the deal done. Ben’s motivation throughout the whole period was to give Kurai this opportunity which he worked hard for and deserved.”

Palace have some excellent young talents amongst the squad and will be looking to integrate many of them into the first team this season.

The Eagles have introduced the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to the Premier League through their faith in young talent and Musanhi could be the next star to reveal himself at the club.