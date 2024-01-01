Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

DONE DEAL: Oxford land Tottenham striker Scarlett

DONE DEAL: Oxford land Tottenham striker Scarlett
DONE DEAL: Oxford land Tottenham striker Scarlett
DONE DEAL: Oxford land Tottenham striker ScarlettAction Plus
Championship newcomers Oxford United have secured a big target this week.

The minnows have signed Dane Scarlett from Tottenham in a season long loan deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scarlett was on loan at Ipswich Town in the Championship for the first half of last season.

However, he had failed to impress, eventually going back after 0 goals in 12 games.

"The team did really well last season, and I see an opportunity here for myself - Oxford for me was the best option to come and prove myself and show what I can do," Scarlett told the club website on Oxford United.

"Dane is such an exciting young center-forward and we expect that he can begin making a difference straight away," Oxford boss Des Buckingham said.

“Not only does he bring an eye for goal, but his pace and intelligence will be important to us both in the way we attack and in the way we press."

Mentions
Scarlett DaneOxford UtdTottenhamPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley
Oxford go for Tottenham youngster Donley
DONE DEAL: Oxford sign Palace winger Ebiowei