DONE DEAL: Oxford land Tottenham striker Scarlett

Championship newcomers Oxford United have secured a big target this week.

The minnows have signed Dane Scarlett from Tottenham in a season long loan deal.

Scarlett was on loan at Ipswich Town in the Championship for the first half of last season.

However, he had failed to impress, eventually going back after 0 goals in 12 games.

"The team did really well last season, and I see an opportunity here for myself - Oxford for me was the best option to come and prove myself and show what I can do," Scarlett told the club website on Oxford United.

"Dane is such an exciting young center-forward and we expect that he can begin making a difference straight away," Oxford boss Des Buckingham said.

“Not only does he bring an eye for goal, but his pace and intelligence will be important to us both in the way we attack and in the way we press."